LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man suspected of killing a homeless person in a fist fight told police he hated them and asked police to kill him, according to North Las Vegas police.
Eddie Jackson, 38, was charged with open murder after Anthony Giovanni Zambrotto, 23, was found dead near a business at 1625 N. Main St., according to police. Zambrotto died from blunt force injuries and strangulation, according to the coroner.
North Las Vegas police were called to a disturbance on Main and Owens on March 15 at about 1:05 a.m., according to an arrest report. Witnesses told police they had seen a fight between a black male wearing on orange vest and a white male lying on the ground near the parking lot of Super Pawn at 1611 N. Las Vegas Blvd.
Police located the black man wearing an orange and yellow safety vest upon arrival. The man was later identified as Jackson, according to police.
When approached, Jackson did not acknowledge police commands to walk toward a patrol vehicle and shouted obscenities at the officers, according to the arrest report. Jackson told police that he hated them and that they "should just kill him," according to the arrest report.
Police arrested Jackson when he wouldn't cooperate with police. According to police, they noticed Jackson had dried blood on his hands, face, clothing and shoes. Police also noticed Jackson had abrasions on his eye and left-hand knuckles.
Police located a possible victim near a business at 1625 N. Main St. Police said the man appeared to be dead due to the large amount of blood and apparent lack of breathing.
The victim, later identified as Zambrotto, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Jackson on an obstructing a peace officer charge due to his resistance to police, according to the report. While being placed in handcuffs, Jackson asked the officer, "what about (expletive) murder (expletive)?"
On the ride to the City of Las Vegas Detention Center, police said Jackson made several comments alluding to violence and murder.
The arrest report said Jackson had prior arrests for carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, more than 10 domestic battery arrests and more than 5 misdemeanor battery arrests.
Jackson's next court date is set for March 27 at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.