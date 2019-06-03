HENDERSON (FOX5) -- One man and two teens face murder charges after a "dope rip" during a drug deal, according to an arrest report from Henderson Police Department.
Joseph DeFrancisco, 22, and two teens, 16 and 17, face murder charges after a shooting near Major Avenue and Van Wagenen Street on May 31.
HPD said on May 31 at approximately 11:18 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found multiple crime scenes and three people shot. Two male juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals for critical injuries.
Antwoine Young Jr., 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office said Young died of a gunshot wound to the arm and chest and ruled his death a homicide.
According to the arrest report, DeFrancisco and two juveniles set up a meeting to purchase a quarter-pound of marijuana from Young via Snapchat.
According to the two juveniles at the hospital and DeFrancisco, DeFrancisco approached Young’s car and entered the backseat. DeFrancisco was told to produce the money and sees a quick movement from the person in the front passenger seat. DeFrancisco told police he felt he was going to get robbed so he quickly exits the vehicle and flees.
As he is exiting, one of the teens in the backseat with DeFrancisco produces a firearm from his shorts and points it at Young. He discharges at least two rounds and one bullet strikes Young in his left arm which goes through his chest, the report said.
At least one bullet struck the front seat passenger in his left hand and grazed his lower right abdomen. The two juveniles ran with DeFrancisco toward 303 Red Eucalyptus, HPD said in the report.
DeFrancisco said he noticed one of the teens bleeding. One of the juveniles tells the teen to take the gun. The juvenile took it into the residence and hid in in a hall closet, then fled. One of the teens was shot in the upper chest and collapsed out front of the residence.
HPD said Young and the passenger in the front seat fled the scene toward Sweet Sugar Pine off of Sitka Spruce. Young became incapacitated and crashed into a parked vehicle. The passenger fled the front seat and collapsed from his wounds in front of 344 Sweet Sugar Pine. Young did not exit the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene.
HPD said video surveillance showed that DeFrancisco immediately produced a weapon upon entering the car and fired two rounds, inconsistent with what he told police. Police characterized this as a "dope rip," in the arrest report.
One of the teens and DeFrancisco live at 303 Red Eucalyptus, according to the other teen involved in an interview with police. The other teen said he didn’t know DeFrancisco and the other teen had guns.
The teen told police that DeFrancisco got in the car and immediately pulled a gun out from his waistband. After one shot, they all started running, but the teen said he heard two and three more shots as he ran. The teen didn’t know the other teen was shot until they got to the Red Eucalyptus address and the teen collapsed, the arrest report said.
It is unclear when the juveniles will be in court next. DeFrancisco was set for an arraignment hearing on June 5 at 9:00 a.m.
