LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man tried to skip out on a $4,000 restaurant bill then made a bomb threat at the Bellagio last week.
According to the arrest report for Gregg Cohen, officers were called to the Las Vegas Strip property about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.
When officers arrived, casino security told them Cohen had been eating and drinking in Spago, a restaurant in the casino, and had a bill of $4,312.75. He reportedly got up and left, saying he was using the restroom.
According to the restaurant's manager, Cohen had ordered seafood and a bottle of Dom Perignon, then socialized with women nearby and bought them champagne.
The manager then said he saw Cohen at a table game.
Cohen was asked to return to the restaurant to pay the bill. The report says Cohen then stated he had $10,000 to pay, but then emptied his pockets and had no money.
He was then taken into security custody. While waiting for police to arrive, security said Cohen said, "I bet if there was a bomb, they'd get here really fast." When asked directly if he placed a bomb in the casino, Cohen reportedly said, "There is a bomb," then repeated the word "bomb" multiple times.
Court records show Cohen is charged with communicating a bomb threat, theft and defrauding a proprietor. He's expected back in court on Dec. 1.
