LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas mas was arrested on April 6 after making a series of threatening phone calls to a public official before reporting a false shooting at Nellis Air Force Base, according to his arrest report.
Jason Lacamera, 29, has been charged with making a threat or providing false information about an act of terrorism, intimidating a public official and unlawful use of an emergency phone number, his arrest report said. Lacamera is a member of the Marine Corps Reserve.
Between March 26 and April 3, a man left eight voicemails on the machine of a female public official, the arrest report said. The calls would come in as early as 3:36 a.m. and as late as 7:49 p.m. In nearly every voicemail, the caller would demand the official send for someone from Marine Corps headquarters and talk to him at Nellis.
In the voicemails, the caller would threaten to kill a Marine every day his requests went unanswered.
"I'm not gonna stop harassing you," the caller said in one voicemail left on April 3 at 5:02 p.m. "Do I need to come hold up your office for you to do our job?"
In a separate voicemail, left on April 3 at 5:58 p.m., the caller said, "Literally, literally, you have three days, I will murder a Marine every day for three days until you send someone from Headquarters Marine Corps out here to Nellis Air Force Base."
On April 4 at approximately 9:24 a.m., North Las Vegas police dispatch received a 911 call that there would be a shooting at a building if the police did not respond immediately, the report said. The name and location of the building was redacted. When dispatch asked the caller to identify himself, he refused and hung up. The same man called again to report shots had been fired and police needed to be sent to Nellis Air Force Base.
Police arrived at the base about 2:30 p.m. that same day and the base was put on lockdown. Just before 3 p.m., Nellis tweeted out the area had been cleared and reports of a shooting had been unfounded.
"Nellis Air Force Base took precautions today against a potential threat," the base said on Twitter. "While we don’t provide details about specific changes in our force protection measures, our Security Forces members responded as appropriate. Everyone is safe and operations continue as usual."
On April 6, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took Lacamera into custody just before 10 a.m., according to the arrest report. During an interview with police, Lacamera admitted to calling the public official and calling police about the shooting at the base.
In the arrest report, Lacamera admitted to having weapons in his room. Police recovered three cellphones and miscellaneous ammunition. In Lacamera's roommates room, police recovered 15 different firearms.
Lacamera was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He has been held on a $50,000 bail, according to jail records. Court records show that if Lacamera makes bail, he will be placed on house arrest and have no access to guns.
His next court appearance is on April 24 at North Las Vegas Justice Court.
