LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested by Clark County School District Police for lewdness with a minor had applied to be a coach with the school district, according to CCSD police records.
Nik'olas Clater, 20, was arrested on May 9 and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. According to his arrest report, Clater had sex with a 15-year-old student from Sunrise Mountain High School.
The student was a sophomore and a member of the track team. Clater was acting as an assistant hurdle coach at Sunrise Mountain, starting on Jan. 31, his arrest report said. The victim and Clater met through another athlete at the school.
On Feb. 6, Clater asked for the victim's number and she agreed. According to the arrest report, the victim told Clater she was 16 and he said he would text her. The victim initially thought it was strange and didn't respond to Clater's texts.
When Clater asked why she wasn't responding to him, the victim told Clater, "You're my coach, it's kind of weird." Clater explained to the victim that he was part of a group chat and that he talked to "all the girls too," the arrest report said. The victim confronted Clater how he was texting her outside the group chat and the age difference between them.
Clater offered to help the student with her hurdles after practice, but they never practiced, the report said. The victim said she and Clater would talk on the track behind a wall, keeping out of sight. She told police the hanging out eventually led to hugging and kissing on a daily basis after practice.
The victim told police she liked Clater and he told her everything was fine, so she believed him, the arrest report said. Clater began to invite her to his house, but the victim declined at first, saying she didn't feel comfortable.
On Feb. 24, she agreed to meet Clater at his home, which was a 15 to 20 minute walk away from the school, according to the report. Clater took her into his room, locked the door and they began watching a movie. During the movie, the victim told police her and Clater started kissing.
Clater asked her if "she wanted to do it" and she said no, according to the arrest report. Clater told her it was okay and that she could trust him. The victim eventually agreed to have sex with Clater.
While they were lying in bed together afterward, the student posted a picture of them, but covered Clater's face. His tattoos were still exposed in the photo, and he told her to remove the picture since others were saving it, the report said. The victim deleted it, and was told by Clater to delete anything connected to him in her phone.
On Feb. 25, Clater asked the victim again what her age was, and when she told him her real age, he said, "Bro, you are a minor, I could go to jail now because you are 15," according to the arrest report.
That same day, the principal of Sunrise Mountain learned Clater had been meeting with the victim and had not been cleared to be at any practices with students by the school district. Clater had applied on Feb. 23 to be on the district's coaching list.
CCSD police said Clater is no longer allowed on campus. He has since been booked for lewdness with a minor, child luring and statutory sexual seduction.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 23 at 9 a.m.
