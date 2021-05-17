LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said the man accused in Amari Nicholson's killing grabbed a detective's gun while in custody.
According to Terrell Rhodes' arrest report, he's separately charged with four counts of resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person.
Rhodes is charged with murder in the case of his girlfriend's son, 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.
The report states that about 2 p.m. on May 12, Rhodes was being held in an interview room at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters. Rhodes's right hand was handcuffed to a secure mounting plate while his left hand was free.
Police said about 30 minutes later, Rhodes was upset, repeating, "Let me out of here" and "I can't go back." Two detectives entered the room and tried to calm him down, but he "remained combative," the report said.
Rhodes got up on a chair and lunged across the interview room table, grabbing the detective's gun from his hip holster, police said. Rhodes got possession of the firearm with his left hand, and both detectives struggled with him.
While he had the gun, police said Rhodes said, "I'm going to kill a mother [expletive]." Two more detectives entered the room and eventually disarmed Rhodes.
Police said Rhodes then said, "I wanna die" and "kill me."
Rhodes is expected back in court for the murder charge on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.