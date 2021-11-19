LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police arrested an officer in September accused of driving under the influence in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle.
The officer was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor DUI, according to a heavily redacted report released by the department on Friday.
According to the report, dispatch heard radio traffic that was "suspicious and not readable" from an LVMPD vehicle on Sept. 3 after midnight. A roll call was done to check the status of each on-duty officer.
Two LVMPD sergeants responded to look for the vehicle, which was supposed to be parked at the department's northwest area command.
The sergeants learned Officer Michael Carral was assigned to the vehicle. When they called him, he said he was on his way back. When he returned to the station with the vehicle, the sergeants noted a strong odor of alcohol on Carral, as well as bloodshot and watery eyes and slightly slurred speech.
After field sobriety tests were conducted, Carral was taken to Las Vegas City Jail.
According to the department, Carral is currently employed with the LVMPD and has been temporally assigned to the LVMPD Records Bureau.
