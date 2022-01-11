LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after police say he threw lit fireworks toward a crowd gathered on the Las Vegas Strip. One of those devices detonated in a child's face, causing his mask to melt off, according to an arrest report.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Jonathan Arriaga into custody after surveillance footage captured the man tossing "mortar-style" explosives out of a running Ford Mustang. The two-stage fireworks were leftovers purchased near Area 51 for a New Year's celebration, Arriaga told police.
The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard outside of The Mirage after 4 p.m. on Jan. 3.
A woman in her 40s and a child both suffered second-degree burns after hearing an explosive pop in the area. The pair were among dozens of tourists watching the resort's volcano pyrotechnic show along the Strip.
Based on additional video, the suspect was also seen throwing a firework at a rental Corvette, causing burn damage to the vehicle.
"I tried to throw it in the area where there wasn't too many people," Arriaga told police.
During an interview, Arriaga confessed to throwing the fireworks, saying he didn't realize he had hurt anyone.
With the public's help, police were able to track down Arriaga, who had attempted to have his vehicle's appearance altered at an autobody shop, the report said.
In a message to the victims, Arriaga apologized and said he would pay for their injuries, according to the report.
He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a substance at a vehicle resulting in damage.
Court records show an initial appearance was set for Jan. 13 at 9:30 a.m. in Justice Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.