LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An internal traffic analysis conducted by Las Vegas police showed that the department has fewer traffic officers on valley roads than it did 10 years ago and more deadly crashes.
The report from June showed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had 172 traffic officers on valley roads in 2009 and a total of 86 deadly crashes.
In 2018, the number of traffic officers on valley streets dropped to 136, while deadly crashes went up to 138.
The report did not break down which deadly crashes involved impaired drivers.
This finding comes at a time when police are responding to a string of violent crashes.
On July 22, Metro Police responded to a deadly DUI crash on Robindale Road between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road. Police said the impaired driver hit a parked semi-truck and killed a passenger in the car.
The next night, police responded to a critical-injury crash at Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. A suspected impaired driver caused a five-car pileup.
“It’s not the first time it will happen, but what can you do?” Albert Luna asked that night. Luna was in his truck when police said suspected DUI driver Daniel Lovato caused the crash.
“He couldn’t even stand straight,” Luna said. “He was falling over.”
Earlier in July, police arrested Jesus Guzman on felony DUI charges resulting in death. Guzman had recently finished DUI school prior to the crash.
Andrew Bennett with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety could not comment on the internal report, but said he believes more officers on the roads help stop preventable tragedies.
“The more officers we have on our road ways it seems like there is a reduced number of fatalities,” Bennett said.
Las Vegas police did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.