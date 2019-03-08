LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas lawyer who has been accused of sharing a cellphone with her inmate boyfriend was arrested on March 5.
According to court documents, Plunkett has been charged with one count each of intimidating a witness to influence testimony and dissuading a witness from testifying or producing evidence.
Plunkett has been accused of intimidating a witness who was a member of the 18th Street Gang, the arrest report said. The witness was one of three female members who was arrested, along with 28 other members, during a major bust on Dec. 5, 2018.
The next day following the arrest, Plunkett posted on her law office's Facebook page: "Twenty-nine members of the 18th Street were arrested. And I see a confirmed snitch among them who is not in custody and has no complaints filed so we have one rat at minimum here..."
At the end of her post, Plunkett also included a rat emoji, according to the arrest report.
Shortly after posting, Plunkett posted additional comments on The Las Vegas Review-Journal's story about the 29 arrests on Dec. 5, court documents said. She commented anonymously on Facebook, using a different name, and wrote, "This nasty creature is a known snitch."
Below the comment was a photo of the witness Plunkett was referring to.
During their investigation, police discovered Plunkett's inmate boyfriend, Andrew Arevalo, previously dated the witness in 2015, according to the arrest report. She had been arrested on two separate occasions within the same year for attempting to provide Arevalo with methamphetamine while he was incarcerated within the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Plunkett also accused Arevalo of cheating on her with the witness before he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for violating his house arrest. On Dec. 14, Plunkett called Arevalo to say "he associated with snitches," court documents said. Plunkett further stated she knew this because the witness's cases hadn't been filed.
"You're lucky you got picked up by the feds, that's why her cases are unfiled," she added.
On Jan. 8, after a search warrant had been executed to search Plunkett's phone, vehicle and residence, she was confronted by Las Vegas Metropolitan police detectives at the Regional Justice Center, the report said.
When asked how she knew the witness was involved in the 18th Street Gang, Plunkett responded, "I know that she was involved in it."
When asked to elaborate, and explain why she believed the witness was a snitch, Plunkett said, "She snitched on [Arevalo] years ago and a Corrections Officer and that is equally - if you're an inmate, if you have anything to do with anything, you don't snitch on an inmate and you don't snitch on a [C.O.]."
Detectives asked, "Why would you even put that out there like that?"
"Because she has put a lot out there about me that's not true," Plunkett replied, the arrest report said. She also mentioned she was told by the District Attorney and she assumed who the snitch was.
"But I was told by the [D.A.] that one of [Arevalo's] exes is making, quote, 'very serious allegations against me,'" Plunkett said, according to the arrest report. "I think when so much horrible misinformation about me has been put out there on front street that - the least of my concerns is one true statement about [the witness] when I'm apparently having sex with everyone, I'm using drugs, I'm selling drugs, I'm rubbing people's necks, I'm some dangerous gang affiliate."
When asked by detectives if what she posted online was not the best thing to do, Plunkett hesitated before saying no, court documents said. She told officers she didn't agree.
"It's a news story, her face is front and center with 18th Street and I didn't even mention her name," Plunkett told detectives. She continued to tell officers that the witness was a snitch.
While searching Plunkett's phone records, Metro Police found several message chains where Plunkett had shared the photo of the witness with contacts in her phone list, court documents said.
"Shes got another thing coming if she thinks she can lie to come up to me," one of the messages said.
According to court documents, Plunkett also compared her 2017 mugshot to the witness's, saying, "Mine looks like a glamour shot compared to her ugly [expletive] AND I look way harder."
"Plunkett posted the statement regarding [the witness] being a 'snitch' as well as her photograph in an attempt to threaten, intimidate and influence the witness and places her in danger of being harmed," police said in the arrest report. "Plunkett believes the witness may also be a witness in other potential investigations/cases for which she is cooperating with law enforcement."
Police said it was probable Plunkett used threat and intimidation to prevent the witness from testifying.
In January, Plunkett was investigated for threats to have an inmate killed. In a text chain between Plunkett and five other lawyers, she says she works for multiple gang members and says she wants to have Andrew Arevalo killed.
In November, prosecutors re-opened a case against Plunkett in which she's accused of allowing inmates, including Arevalo, use her cell phone while in custody. Camera recordings also caught Plunkett sharing candy, lip balm, and kisses with Arevalo, according to court documents.
Plunkett's next court appearance is scheduled for March 14 at 10 a.m.
