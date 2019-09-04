LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman told police she was role-playing a burglary invasion when she fatally shot her roommate in the head, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Maya Santos, 20, purchased two firearms from social media dealers after discussing home safety with roommates, according to the report.
After midnight on Aug. 12, police were called to the 5000 block of Duneville in Spring Valley where they located a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Santos told police she accidentally shot her roommate in the head while running through break-in scenarios. Santos waived the weapon around near the victim and pulled the trigger, telling police she assumed the weapon was not loaded.
The victim, 19, was identified by the coroner's office as David Roman Tauilili. His death was ruled a homicide.
Santos said she couldn't purchase guns legally due to her age, so she turned to social media. Officers found a 380 Ruger LLC and a Glock 19 9mm with blood in the kitchen. Santos indicated to authorities that she and her roommate had watched firearm videos on YouTube.
Tauilili died of injuries Aug. 15. Santos is currently booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing an open murder charge.
Santos' next court date was set for Sept. 27.
