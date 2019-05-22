LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman facing an attempted murder charge was upset that her neighbor was following too closely in her car, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrest report.
Malaysha Alexander, 24, faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, battery with a deadly weapon and property damage after allegedly being involved in a road rage incident and then confronting the woman in an apartment complex.
On Aug. 28, 2018, police were dispatched to the Andiano Apartments at 4600 Vegas Drive for multiple gunshots. A second person called police and said her husband was shot. Then, a third person called police and said they heard 10 gunshots and described the suspects and car driven.
When police arrived, they found the victim sitting on the couch in his living room, the report said. The man was shot three times, according to the report. The man told police he also fired a gun and that his firearms were on his bed.
The man was taken to University Medical Center and survived, the report said.
The man's wife told police the shooting started as a road rage incident under a different police report that day. The woman said she was on her way home from work near Owens Avenue and Maryland Parkway and she noticed a woman in front of her seemed agitated.
The second woman, later identified as Alexander, got out of her car and accused the victim's wife of doing something to her car. Alexander reportedly tried to fight the wife and got back into her car when the light turned.
At the next light at Las Vegas Boulevard, Alexander got out of her car again and accused her of tailgating. The wife rolled up her window and drove away, the report said. The wife said Alexander threw something at the car.
The woman pulled up to a stopped cop car and didn't see any damage, she told police. Then the woman saw Alexander drive by and she tried to take a picture of Alexander's car. Alexander reportedly got out of the car and asked the woman if she wanted to fight. The woman told Alexander it wasn't that serious and then Alexander started kicking her car, causing damage.
The arrest report said the wife drove home and called her husband and then realized Alexander was a neighbor of theirs. They both pulled into the parking lot at the apartments and husband met them outside.
Alexander told the couple she'd get her dad and left. A few hours later, Alexander and another woman knocked on the victim's door, according to the report.
The husband was on the stairs near the ground, Alexander was downstairs with possibly her sister-in-law, and a guy who they believed to be her dad was also there, according to the report.
Another man came to the door out and asked who called Alexander a name. Then, another man approached with a semi-automatic gun and starts shooting, the report said. Everyone fled the scene and the husband said he believed he was shot by at least two people because he saw the muzzle flashes.
The wife looked outside and saw her husband shooting at the two guys and Alexander. The woman went back to apartment then called 9-1-1.
A warrant was issued for Alexander on Nov. 8 and she arrested May 19, 2019.
Alexander and her co-defendant, Marcus Alexander, have their next court appearance set for May 29 at 9:30 a.m. It is unclear if Marcus and Malaysha are related.
This story is lame or full of holes or justice is not getting done. But hey its Vegas !
