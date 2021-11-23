LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman was arrested at McCarran International Airport over the weekend after causing a disturbance on a plane.
According to the arrest report for Katrina Alspaugh, 51, she was at a security checkpoint on Nov. 21 when another passenger confronted her about not wearing a mask. It appeared Alspaugh was about to try to punch the other person.
She was uncooperative with officers, the report said, and would not provide identification as officers were investigating a possible assault. Eventually, police released Alspaugh as the other passenger refused to press charges.
Soon after, police were called by Allegiant Air staff about Alspaugh. An employee had Alspaugh removed from the flight due to her causing a disturbance. Alspaugh was told by officers to leave the airport due to no longer having a ticket.
Alspaugh "was argumentative with officers and was telling in the airport creating a disturbance," police wrote.
When officers warned her she would be arrested, she "loudly began yelling 'f---' and 'Let's go, Brandon' further, creating a disturbance and was therefore placed under arrest..."
Court records show she had been arrested multiple times before: battery domestic violence in 2002, assault in 2011, domestic battery in 2017 and harassment in 2020.
In this incident, Alspaugh faces a misdemeanor charge of public conduct at an airport. No court appearance has been scheduled yet.
(1) comment
The "woman" is a habitual trouble maker. No fly list for life and a couple years in prison to get her attention might work.
