LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple charges, including murder, after her emaciated mother died at a valley hospice in April 2018.
Sandy Howe, 49, was also charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Her arrest report details systematic neglect to her unidentified mother dating back years.
According to her report, Howe was employed briefly by an off-Strip casino in 2009, then described taking care of her mother as "her job" in the years since.
Her mother was 73 years old when she died on April 16, 2018, police said. She weighed less than 80 pounds and was too skinny to be given a feeding tube at the hospital. In 2011, medical records said she weighed 209 pounds.
At that time, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Medical records also stated she had aphasia -- or couldn't communicate verbally.
Howe told police her roommate, who was also unidentified, was taking care of her mother in exchange for free rent.
The roommate told police she asked Howe multiple times over years to take her mother to the hospital and get treatment, but Howe refused. She said Howe knew about her mother's worsening condition from the start -- months before her death -- but that Howe said her mother was fine.
Records in 2009 listed Howe as her mother's sole caretaker. In the years leading up to her death, police said Howe ignored doctors, intentionally went against medical advice, and didn't address her mother's deteriorating condition.
Money that was meant for her mother each month was spent at a nearby casino, eating out, or on shopping trips at Walmart.
Her mother's death was determined to be the result of complications from medical neglect.
Howe was expected in court again on July 30. She was being held without bail.
