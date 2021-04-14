LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two teenagers planned on running away together to Los Angeles before allegedly killing a Las Vegas man last week, police records show.
Anthony Guerrero, 18, and Sierra Halseth, 16, are accused in the death of her 45-year-old father Daniel Halseth, who was discovered stabbed and burned on Friday night.
The two were arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday and are awaiting extradition back to Nevada.
According to the arrest warrant for Guerrero, Las Vegas police requested Halseth's landlord check on him, as his mother hadn't heard from him in two days. At the house on April 9, the landlord and another person found Halseth's burned body in the garage.
The Clark County coroner noted Halseth had puncture wounds to his chest, neck and back.
Hours after the police investigation began, a couple approached officers on the scene, saying they were looking for their son, Guerrero, who they suspected was with Halseth's daughter. His mother told police the two teens dated from June 2020 to December 2020, and during their relationship, his mother said Halseth contacted them. He told her the teens were planning on running away together, and both sets of parents agreed the teens should no longer have contact with each other.
Guerrero soon ran away from home, his mother told police.
Halseth's ex-wife told police they remained close after the divorce and shared a bank account. During the day prior to the homicide, multiple withdrawals were made from the account at various ATMs, with a final attempt getting flagged for fraud. She told police Halseth was having issues with his daughter, specifically surrounding the ex-boyfriend Guerrero.
During a search of the house, Las Vegas police noted a strong odor of lighter fluid throughout the house. In the living room, they found a large burn area with blood nearby. They found a new chainsaw on the ground, as well as a handsaw in the kitchen "with apparent blood and tissue on the saw and in between the groves of the saw." Officers also found a circular saw with extra blades in packaging and two folding knives in the kitchen. Investigators said "extensive" clean-up efforts were attempted throughout the house.
Police on Friday said it appeared the fire was intentionally set to cover up the deadly stabbing.
Investigators tracked the teens through surveillance footage, starting with footage of the two leaving the neighborhood in Halseth's blue Nissan Altima, according to the report.
Surveillance footage at Winco showed the daughter buying two gallons of bleach and a gallon of orange juice, and footage from Home Depot showed Guerrero buying the saws and gloves, police said.
The warrant for their arrest was issued on Friday, and the two were arrested on Tuesday. Police in Utah said Guerrero was asked to show proof of paid fare on a train and admitted he did not have a ticket.
