LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police officer drove the wrong way in front of an on-duty watch commander before his DUI arrest, according to an arrest report.
Garrett Spitzmesser, 25, was arrested on suspicion of DUI Jan. 27. Spitzmesser faces charges of DUI and wrong-way driving, both misdemeanors, according to court records.
LVMPD spokesperson Larry Hadfield confirmed that Spitzmesser was hired by the department in 2017.
According to an arrest report, Lt. David Gordon, an overnight watch commander for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, was the arresting officer. The report said Gordon was in his car doing administrative work around 5 a.m. at 4505 Paradise Road when he heard a vehicle blare its horn. Gordon said he saw the vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Paradise before making a U-turn at Harmon.
During a vehicle stop, Gordon noted that the driver, identified as Spitzmesser, had "distinctive glossy eyes," the report said. Gordon asked Spitzmesser to exit the vehicle and perform an impairment test. Gordon said he could smell alcohol on Spitzmesser's breath, the report said.
Spitzmesser reportedly asked Gordon, "Is your body camera on?" Gordon said it was, and Spitzmesser refused to do any impairment tests and requested a lawyer, the report said.
According to court records, a criminal complaint has yet to be filed against Spitzmesser. His next court appearance was set for March 29.
