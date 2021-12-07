LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas mom who allegedly clipped several teens with her car during an afterschool brawl said her son was a victim of school bullying.
Jaquitta Madison, 36, was arrested after she reportedly clipped several juveniles with her car on Dec. 3. following a fight near Silvestri Middle School.
According to her police report, Madison confronted the parents of the student who allegedly bullied her son. While the argument between parents ensued, 20 to 30 students gathered around.
The argument between Madison and the student's family accused of bullying escalated into physical fight, the report said. Madison walked to her van and proceeded to drive in reverse, forcing students to run for safety. The report said while the van was in motion, cell phone video showed a student in the passenger seat.
Police conducted a stakeout outside Madison's home where she was positively identified by witnesses and taken into custody.
While talking with police, Madison said her son had been a victim of bullying for the three months. Madison admitted to wanting to hit the parents "a little," the report said. Madison said she heard on the news that she clipped four students, however she remembered only hitting one.
On Tuesday, Madison appeared in court and requested time to hire her own attorney versus being appointed a public defender. Court record show she had posted bail, and as part of her bail conditions, is prohibited from going to the Silvestri Middle School campus.
Madison is scheduled back in court on Jan. 11.
