LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was arrested in late May after throwing rocks at police and having the makings of a Molotov cocktail in his possession during a downtown protest for George Floyd, according to an arrest report.
About 1:30 a.m. on May 31, Las Vegas police were stationed near Stewart Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard to protect the peace and prevent the destruction of property in the area. During what police called "riot conditions," the suspect, Lavaughnte Nester, threw rocks at police in an "unprovoked" attack on officers, the arrest report stated.
After being detained near Stewart Avenue and 3rd Street, Las Vegas police's ARMOR unit, which handles explosive material, located items related to Molotov cocktails in the suspect's backpack, including: a cigarette lighter, a soda bottle with a clear liquid inside and thin clear plastic material wrapped around the bottle cap with a rubber band.
Upon seizure of the items, the ARMOR unit used a field testing kit, or Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR), which identified the liquid as kerosene.
Nester was taken into custody for assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and booked on unlawful possession, manufacture or disposition of explosive or incendiary material, the report read.
Thousands of people gathered in a protest against police brutality on May 31 and night's previous. On that night, 155 people were arrested in a march on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to court records, Nester's case is being heard by Judge Diana Sullivan on July 20 for negotiations.
So now it's negotiations? What happened to rule of law.? Oh, that's only for us. My mistake....
One of the top shelf jewels in town ? Parents got to be really proud of him ? 13/90 member.
