UPDATE (April 13) -- A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a woman he hired from an escort service who he accused of stealing his wallet.
According to the arrest report for Kevin Osborne, he told police he met with a friend at Big Dog's Brewing on April 9 before being invited over to the friend's house on North Decatur Boulevard. At the house, he told police he used his friend's phone to hire an escort from a local service.
The woman arrived and the two had sexual intercourse, he said. The woman was identified in the report as Candice Brooks. Her mother later told detectives she became an escort after losing her bartending job.
After the encounter, Osborne told police his wallet was missing, and he asked his friend if he had it after Brooks left. The friend said he didn't, so Osborne told police he ran out to see Brooks leaving hastily in the passenger seat of a Dodge Challenger.
Osborne shot three times at the car, police said, and he didn't think he hit anyone.
Brooks' boyfriend, who was driving, took her to University Medical Center where she died minutes later. In her possessions, UMC staff said they found her purse and a wallet belonging to Osborne.
Detectives matched bullets from the shooting to a gun at Osborne's home, and arrested him on an open murder charge.
Osborne is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on May 13.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a woman's death on Friday.
On April 9 around 6 a.m., Las Vegas police were contacted by University Medical Center saying that a woman was brought in with a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police have arrested Kevin Osborne, 30, as the suspect in her death. He has been booked in the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.
The victim's identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
