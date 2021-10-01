LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man accused of setting fire to multiple cars in the valley was upset that his girlfriend recently had their dog euthanized, according to an arrest report.
On Sept. 30, Juan Enrique Lopez, 52, was arrested in connection with vehicle fires originating at two houses near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas police said. Three days prior, the Clark County Fire Department responded to 7019 Orange Grove Drive and 7029 Harbor View Drive. According to the report, the homes share a fence and each residence had visible indications of vehicle arson.
CCFD said fires were "intentionally set" to at least five vehicles: a Chrysler 300, Kia Soul, Jeep, Nissan Versa and two Chrysler SUVs. Home surveillance footage showed a silver vehicle matching Lopez' 2012 Infiniti M37 leaving the scene, according to the report.
Before the fires, Lopez was said to have engaged in a verbal argument with his girlfriend for having their canine euthanized. She told police the dog was put down due to a medical condition. Text message records and victim testimony indicate this action caused Lopez severe distress. The couple also had a history of domestic violence. The victim said Juan had a violent past and would beat her, the report said.
The girlfriend had lived separately from Juan for about three years because of this strained relationship. He was living near the Long Horn Casino, according to the report.
During questioning, Lopez initially told police he was home at the time of the fires, but became "animated" when authorities informed him of the video footage. Investigators found that Lopez's car, which is registered to his girlfriend, contained lighter fluid.
He is charged with one count of first-degree arson in connection with the house fire and five counts of third-degree arson related to the vehicles.
His bail was set at $50,000 under conditions of no contact with the victim and "staying out of trouble," according to court records. As of Friday, Lopez remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.
A status check hearing for Oct. 5 was set for 7:30 a.m. before Judge Melisa De La Garza.
(1) comment
Awe boohoo! Poor little baby lol
