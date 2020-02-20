LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- A Las Vegas middle school is sending a warning to parents after a student reportedly went to the hospital, as a result of eating marijuana edibles.
Cadwallader Middle School officials believe high school students are selling marijuana and tobacco products to middle school students. The school sent an email to parents on Wednesday, urging them to talk to their children about the danger of eating those products.
“It’s very disappointing,” Sahara Wellness co-owner Brenda Gunsallus said. “When I saw that letter and it said you need to sit your child down and talk to them about it, that's what we all need to do.”
FOX5 went to a valley dispensary to learn how they make sure edibles don’t fall into irresponsible hands.
For Gunsallus, marijuana is medicine.
“I would just hate to see that it gets in the wrong hands,” she said. “We do everything we can possible to make sure that it stays in the right people's hands.”
Her dispensary Sahara Wellness is just one of many in the valley, licensed by the state. They don’t take that license lightly.
“It is always in a childproof package,” Gunsallus said. “Not to be used by someone under 21, it’s on the package.”
By state law, all dispensaries must check a person’s I.D. before they can enter. If someone leave with pot products, those need to be child-proofed.
Sahara Wellness also offers classes for marijuana users who are parents.
“We’re hoping a parent takes it home and puts it where a child couldn't get it,” Gunsallus said. “We sell lock boxes, all of the dispensaries do.”
That’s why Gunsallus is almost positive what’s being sold to students at Cadwallader Middle School isn’t from a dispensary.
“Sometimes on the black market or in schools, you don’t know what the THC levels are in that,” she said. “That’s probably what happened.”
CCSD and Cadwallader parents shared the original memo with FOX5:
Greetings Cadwallader Families!
We have two items for your attention. First of all, The FINAL day to purchase a Yearbook online is Monday, February 24th. Yearbooks may be purchased at www.jostens.com for $45.
Secondly, we have received multiple reports of students using tobacco and marijuana products at and around the Centennial/Butterfly Park. We also have reports of high school students selling Puff Bars (tobacco vapes) and edible marijuana to our students. One of these instances resulted in a student becoming unresponsive after ingesting a product and being rushed to the hospital over the weekend. Please take a moment to have a conversation with all of your children regarding the negative effects these products can have on an adolescent developing brain. We always recommend that students do not hang out at the park unsupervised, particularly before and after school. If you hear about or observe any illegal activity taking place in our city parks or the community, please report it immediately to law enforcement.
Sincerely,
William Rullis
Assistant Principal
Cadwallader Middle School
