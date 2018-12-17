LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Fire and Rescue captain was arrested on Dec. 10 for domestic abuse and violence charges against his wife, according to a police report.
Capt. Sheldon Plehn faces charges of domestic battery by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, coercion with force or threat of force with enhancement for use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery, police records said.
Plehn has been an employee of Fire and Rescue since Oct. 2005 and is still employed by the City of Las Vegas while the investigation is ongoing, city officials said.
According to Plehn's arrest report, he was off-duty when the assault happened.
On Dec. 8, a couple was driving east on U.S. Highway 95 on Cold Creek Road when Plehn's wife flagged them down and asked for help, the report said. The couple noticed the woman's hands and clothes were covered in blood and that she was bleeding from the top of her head. Plehn was standing in the road, near his wife.
She was screaming at him to stay away from her and the couple called 911, the report said. Plehn continually screamed at his wife to get back into the car, but the couple who stopped to help took the woman into their car and drove her to Centennial Hospital for medical attention. Plehn drove back towards Cold Creek where the incident began at his home.
According to the arrest report, the victim received four staples to seal her head wound.
According to the arrest report, Plehn's wife explained to police that he had been abusive to her for the past year, but she never reported it. She was also fearful of any retaliation from Plehn and his connections in law enforcement.
Plehn and his wife were separated and were possibly getting divorced. Their argument escalated and the victim said she was leaving. Plehn said to his wife, "Don't you dare leave," the report said.
The argument intensified to the point where Plehn accused her of seeing other people, the report said. In an attempt to calm him down, Plehn's wife said she felt so bad that she wanted to kill herself.
Plehn replied with, "Why don't you, then?"
The victim clarified to police she only said this to calm Plehn down and to get him to leave her alone, according to the arrest report. Police said she didn't appear suicidal at the hospital when they interviewed her.
Plehn's wife left the house and tried to drive away, but Plehn would continually hit the panic button to her Jeep to prevent her from leaving, the report said. The victim was able to get her car started and began to drive off. Plehn got into his car and started following the victim.
During the drive, Plehn got in front of her and cut her off the road, according to the arrest report. At some point, Plehn's wife told police she thought Plehn would hit her Jeep. She tried calling her parents and screamed for help, but the call went dead.
Plehn approached the driver's side door, opened it and dragged the victim out of the car by her hair, the report said. Plehn grabbed her around the neck in a headlock and dragged her to the passenger side of the car. She was thrown "like a rag doll" on the car and on the ground, which caused the wound to her head.
Plehn's wife managed to get out of the car and flagged down a passing car, the report said. Plehn told the bystanders that his wife only wanted to hurt herself and that "she should go with him." Plehn's wife continually told him to stay away from her.
Plehn's wife later told police that had she not flagged down the couple, Plehn may have killed her.
Police later found the victim's Jeep and noticed blood in the vehicle, according to the report.
No attempts were made to contact Plehn in person as there were "a large amount of firearms" inside his home, the report said. Police were also uncertain as to how Plehn would react.
Two days later, on Dec. 10, Plehn turned himself in and declined to make a statement. He was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 30.
