LAS VEGAS -- A mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son and then trying to kill herself was surrounded by multiple knives, pill bottles and bloody razors when officers arrived, according to an arrest report.
Cristina Moya is accused of killing 2-year-old Martin Moises Velazquez on Feb. 25 after the boy was found with multiple stab wounds in a family home in the south valley.
Moya was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.
Velazquez died of multiple injuries, according to the Clark County coroner.
According to the arrest report, Las Vegas police were called to conduct a welfare check at a cousin's home where Moya was staying. Family members said Moya and her son had not left the room for two days, which they found odd since the son was an active two-year-old.
A second 911 call was made after a family member kicked down Moya's door and found Moya and Velazquez bleeding on the twin-sized bed.
When officers arrived, family told police that both Moya and Velazquez were dead. A cousin told police Moya had stabbed Velazquez and then cut herself. The cousin said Moya made a comment that "she cut her baby because it was her child and that she could," according to the report.
According to the report, officers found three bloody knives at the foot of a blood soaked bed, including a fourth knife, classified as a "butcher knife" found in another bedroom. Police also found bloody disposable razors, three empty medicine bottles and vomit inside a small trashcan near the bed.
The report also said a small notebook was found on the bed, with a note believed to be written by Moya stating her intentions of taking hers and her son's lives.
A preliminary hearing for Moya is set for the morning of March 14.
