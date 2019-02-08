HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - A Henderson elementary school student died from influenza, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.
The coroner said 10-year-old Anthony Springer of Henderson died Thursday.
The fifth-grade student's school, Vanderburg Elementary sent out a letter to parents Friday informing them of Springer's death saying, "We will always remember this student as part of our school family.
In the letter, the school said it was working with students to ensure they have the support and resources needed "to get through this difficult time." It also said grief counselors were on campus to speak with fifth grade students Friday. It asked parents to "monitor any signs of grief or behavioral changes in your child/children as this loss may affect them in unexpected ways." It also reminded parents to keep open communication with their children.
Principal Catherine Maggiore sent an email Friday at 11 a.m. to staff informing them of Springer's death. It asked staff not to share the information of Springer's death with students at that time. It told staff that "the news" would be at the school Friday afternoon. "Basically, you have no comment about this child. If they ask about the flu in the building, you simple [sic] say the school was sanitized from top to bottom last night," the principal said by email.
The coroner clarified that it did not investigate Springer's death but received his information and cause of death from an area hospital.
Through Feb. 2, 13 people had died this flu season in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.