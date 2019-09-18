HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said one of its traffic officers was arrested on Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor stalking and harassment.
Stephen Bryan, 41, was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Sept. 17 following "an investigation into a report filed with the department," a press statement said.
According to his arrest report released Wednesday, Bryan's ex-girlfriend had reported him to the police over several months.
She shares a child with Bryan, but stated the custody agreement nor money would have caused his behavior.
According to the report, the couple separated in Feb. 2018, with a few failed attempts at reconnecting after that. Since then, she told police, he acted in a way that made her believe he was tracking and watching her.
Over several interviews with police, she stated instances where she would be in public with a male friend, then receive a text message from Bryan commenting on them, though she would not see Bryan in the area.
At one point, he texted her specific details relating to a sexual encounter she had had, though Bryan would have no way of knowing those details, police said.
In another instance, police said she was given a traffic ticket by Nevada Highway Patrol, then soon after Bryan sent her a text that commented she was "in a pickle now." She asked if he ran her plates, and he did not respond.
Shortly before his arrest, police said he called the bar where she works and said, "If I lose my job, I have nothing to lose," which she told police she took as a threat.
The police report stated that she had been subjected to behavior that "would lead a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed or fearful."
He was hired by the city of Henderson in September 2007 and was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation.
According to jail records, Bryan did not appear to be in custody on Wednesday night.
