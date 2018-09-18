LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former student admitted to having a consensual sexual relationship with a former Las Vegas Academy of the Arts theater teacher who was arrested on Sept. 5, according to an arrest report.
The encounter with John Robert Morris, 56, allegedly happened during the 2016-2017 school year, Capt. Roberto Morales of Clark County School District police said.
Morris, on his website, is described as a "founding member" of LVA in downtown Las Vegas.
The student graduated and while in college in January, reported the incident to a campus counselor, police said. The counselor then reported it to the school police.
A warrant was immediately issued for Morris' arrest, although he was not taken into custody until Sept. 5 during a traffic stop near Rampart Boulevard and Vegas Drive, the report said.
The student complied to an interview with a CCSD PD detective. She admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with Morris from March to May of 2017.
The woman declined to go into detail about their relationship, but admitted all actions took place at LVA on six different occasions.
She added that she did not wish for LVA to "look bad in the media" nor for anyone to get in trouble, the report said.
After the interview, the detective attempted to speak with Morris. The report said Morris' attorney declined any interview or statement from Morris.
Although the student was 18 years old at the time of the allegations, Morris violated the sexual conduct between certain employees of school and pupil law, according the the report.
Morris is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10, 2019 at 9:15 a.m.
