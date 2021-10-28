LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Electric Daisy Carnival ticketholder threatened the festival with a chemical attack after not receiving a refund two years ago when COVID-19 canceled the event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, an arrest report shows.
Abraham Hurtado-Castrejon, 29, of North Las Vegas bought an EDC ticket for $349 about two years ago. When Insomniac, the group that holds the festival, did not provide a refund after its cancellation, Hurtado-Castrejon tried to "scare" them with a threat of violence via social media to get his money back, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an arrest report.
According to the report, Hurtado-Castrejon sent a video message to Pasquale Rotella, EDC's founder, threatening to "pop" fentanyl balloons at the festival, something that would be considered an act of terrorism through lethal agents or prohibited toxins.
"This (obscenity) didn't send me a refund," he said.
When EDC representatives offered him money, Hurtado-Castrejon said "It's too late to try to fix it. Ya'll had two years," the report read.
A counterterrorism unit discovered selfies of the suspect on social media in tactical vests with a rifle and AR-15. There were also posts of a vehicle, that police were able to connect to DMV records and positively identify the suspect.
Due to evidence collected during the investigation, he was arrested on Oct. 22 outside of a grocery store in North Las Vegas near his residence. Police also found that he had a criminal history out of California and West Virginia in recent years.
Upon his arrest, police discovered a 3D-printed AR-15 pistol inside Hurtado-Castrejon's residence. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges of making threats or providing false information in an act of terrorism and possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen.
According to North Las Vegas Justice Court records, he was ordered to house arrest during an Oct. 26 hearing. His next court appearance was set for Feb. 24, 2022 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.