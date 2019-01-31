LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said in Jorge Morales-Cardenas's arrest report he "shows no regard for human life or the safety of others" after he fatally struck and killed a cyclist.
On Jan. 25, Las Vegas police were called to the area of East Flamingo Road and Tuscany Casino Drive at around 2:30 p.m. in regards to a hit-and-run crash. The cyclist, Eusebio Mendez-Mateo, 55, was thrown from the seat of his bike and into the roadway.
Mendez-Mateo was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said he died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled as an accident.
Cardenas was seen by witnesses fleeing the scene before abandoning his car at the Silver Sevens hotel-casino parking lot. Police said a good Samaritan tried to stop Cardenas, but he continued running after attempting to change clothes.
According to the arrest report, one witness told police Cardenas was speeding at around 70 miles per hour in the bus/bike lane before hitting Mendez-Mateo.
Las Vegas police found Cardenas's vehicle with extensive damage on the hood, the front windshield and roof, the arrest report said. Police also noticed blood in different spots along the passenger side and right-rear wheel of the vehicle.
According to Cardenas's arrest report, police attempted to locate Cardenas at his girlfriend's home. When police explained what had happened and why they were searching for Cardenas, the girlfriend said she "wasn't surprised because Jorge Cardenas drinks all the time and routinely drives impaired," the report said.
Cardenas was not at her home when police arrived, but she called Metro Police later when he arrived at her residence, the arrest report said. Cardenas "was so impaired," he needed help with standing up and walking.
In the arrest report, Cardenas told police he knew he was going to jail for hitting Mendez-Mateo, so he continued drinking. Cardneas was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count each of murder, reckless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
Cardenas had a prior for driving under in the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm and leaving the scene of a collision, according to court records. Cardenas also had an active warrant in Justice and District courts for driving without a license and contempt of court.
Las Vegas police said in Cardenas's arrest report he "has demonstrated a pattern of behavior that shows no regard for human life or the safety of others."
"This is disgusting, it's not acceptable," Metro Police Traffic Bureau Capt. Farese said. "We have really bad driving behaviors here, it's no secret. This is the tenth fatality we've had here to date, and we're not even done with the first month of the year."
Cardenas is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12 at 8 a.m., according to court records.
