LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the suspect in a fatal crash that left an elderly couple from Idaho dead on Sept. 6 failed two sobriety tests after the collision.
According to Davon Smith's arrest report, officers noticed Smith, 26, had blood-shot eyes and he admitted to police that he had smoked a blunt earlier that day at around 11 a.m.
The crash occurred in the evening in front of the South Point Hotel Casino at 6:21 p.m. George Arthur Cangro, 68, died at the scene and his wife Linda Cangro, 67, died at University Medical Center, the report said.
The couple had been walking across Las Vegas Boulevard to a Denny's Restaurant when Smith struck them outside the marked crosswalk.
Smith was cooperative with officers and told police he was blind in one eye, according to the report. Police conducted two sobriety tests, which Smith failed. The tests included a walk-and-turn and a one-leg stand.
While testing Smith during the walk-and-turn, he stopped while walking, stepped off the line, used his arms for balance, walked the incorrect number of steps and turned the wrong way, the report said.
During the one-leg stand test, Smith swayed while he tried to balance himself, used his arms to keep his balance and put his foot down, according to the report.
Smith was arrested at the scene of the crash
Roads were closed as officers investigated.
