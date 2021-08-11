LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A deputy district attorney who was arrested in July on suspicion of driving under the influence told police she only had one beer before failing a field sobriety test. Authorities then found a "white powdery substance" in her car, according to an arrest report.
On July 18 about 2:37 a.m., Nicole Renee Malich was driving a red Mustang on northbound US-95 near Tropicana Avenue. A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper witnessed her vehicle failing to maintain a lane, frequently crossing white lines and neglecting to signal.
During the traffic stop, NHP saw a child asleep in the back seat of the car. Police asked Malich if she was impaired. She told police she only had Budlight beer while at a friend's house just two hours prior to being pulled over. However, she showed physical signs of inebriation, including watery eyes and slurred speech, the report read.
Police conducted a field sobriety test and throughout, Malich could not clearly follow commands or walk straight, according to the trooper.
The arrest report said Malich had a "strong odor of unknown intoxicating beverage" on her breath with bloodshot eyes.
She denied having any other drugs or alcohol in her system. A telephonic search warrant was obtained to perform blood tests.
In addition to signs of alcohol intake, police found two sealed tubes of a "white powdery substance" in the vehicle.
Due to evidence gathered at the scene, Malich was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain a travel lane, failure to signal and child endangerment.
She was booked at the Clark County Detention Center and Child Protective Services was contacted to care for the child.
Malich's employment as a Deputy District Attorney was listed on Transparent Nevada, a local government transparency portal.
According to court records, Malich was ordered to partake in a Justice Court Community Service Program on July 20 by Judge Amy Ferreira. A status check in the case was set for Nov. 15 at 7:30 a.m. before Judge Suzan Baucum.
