LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Krispy Kreme driver was arrested on Tuesday after police say he failed to stop at the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian during his regular delivery route.
According to an arrest report, 34-year-old Jeffrey Dungo of Henderson was taken into custody after a hit-and-run crash in the area of Charleston Boulevard between Hollywood Boulevard and Tree Line Drive on Dec. 28. Dungo was driving a GMC box truck en route to a delivery location about 5:42 a.m.
Dungo told police he believed he had struck something in the roadway that morning, but did not see anything or anyone in the street when he stopped to survey the damage. The report says Dungo texted his supervisor about striking a "large orange construction cone," resulting in truck damage. He then drove off and continued his donut delivery route, police said. Surveillance footage in the area showed Dungo flashing his emergency lights and briefly examining the area, before leaving the scene.
Investigators say a pedestrian was knocked to the ground after entering the roadway "for unknown reasons" outside of a crosswalk, killing him, according to an arrest report. He was 44 years old.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the man pending notification of next of kin.
Dungo faces one felony charge of failure to stop at the scene of a fatal crash. His bail was set at $100,000 on Wednesday by Judge Joe Bonaventure. His release is contingent on posting bail or high level electronic monitoring, court records show. Dungo remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, per jail records.
A status check hearing was set for Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.
