LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The arrest report for a 58-year-old Las Vegas man said that he had a falling out with a downtown resident before she was shot to death.
Kenneth Powell was arrested in Los Angeles and brought back to Las Vegas this month to face charges in a homicide from August.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near West Imperial Avenue, just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 27. Police said they had received reports of a shooting.
At the scene, Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers initially responded to the Art Village Apartments. When patrol arrived, Spencer said they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to University Medical Center and died about an hour after she arrived.
The Clark County Coroner's Office later identified her as Karen McKesson, 50, and confirmed she died as a result of the shooting. Powell's arrest report said she was shot multiple times in the legs.
According to the report, a neighbor heard the shooting and someone yelling, then was passed by a man she knew as "KD." She told police KD winked at her as he passed her and left the area.
Another resident of the complex told police that KD and McKesson had an ongoing "beef" over owed drug money. Witnesses said both parties sold heroin out of the apartment where the shooting happened.
The week prior, witnesses said McKesson had shot at KD in the same complex, but it wasn't reported to police. Police believed he shot through the apartment door at McKesson on Aug. 27.
Several witnesses identified KD to police as Kenneth Powell, who was later arrested in Los Angeles.
Powell is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.
