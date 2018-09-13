LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A College of Southern Nevada professor faces felony gun charges for shooting himself in a campus bathroom in protest of President Donald Trump, according to his arrest report.
Sociology professor Mark Bird suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the arm the morning of Aug. 28.
According to Bird’s arrest report, a CSN employee told police she spotted Bird walking into a restroom. Shortly after, the employee heard a loud noise, and said she saw Bird walk out of the bathroom with blood coming from his arm.
While attempting to help Bird with his injury, the employee told police he said: “Against Trump.” He was also “rambling” and “excited about all that was going on in the country,” according to the witness.
A CSN student was also near the bathroom when the shooting happened. Bird told her “he’s protesting Trump and that he shot himself because of that,” according to the report.
Inside the bathroom, responding officers found a $100 bill taped to the mirror along with a note that read “for the janitor.”
Bird agreed to an interview from jail on Wednesday to explain what happened and why, but during the interview he refused to answer questions related to the incident.
“It’s probably in my best interest not to say too much,” Bird said.
Bird also refused to talk about his political beliefs.
“I don’t want to go into detail,” Bird said. “It’s too complex for a 30 or 60-minute news segment.”
Bird has been employed with CSN since 1993. He is currently a professor emeritus in the sociology department, however he is not scheduled to teach any classes this semester.
According to on campus officials, Bird is still employed with the school. It is unclear if he will face disciplinary action.
Bird faces multiple charges including discharging a gun within a prohibited structure.
