LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District police sergeant was arrested Wednesday in connection to a theft at a west Las Vegas school.
Sgt. Robert J. Griffin, 56, is accused of stealing electronic items from Western Career and Technical Academy, located at 11945 West Charleston Boulevard, according to police.
CCSD police said an investigation into the theft was launched on Dec. 3 after vice principal Allen Yee notified police of missing or stolen items.
Two teachers from the school reported that a new Canon EOS 80D, Canon Rebel EOS T6i and a MacBook Pro were missing from the classroom, according to a police report.
Yee reviewed the school's surveillance cameras near the classroom and discovered that on Nov. 30 at 11:28 p.m., Griffin was seen entering the classroom where the cameras were reported missing, a report said.
Another video from the following day showed Griffin at 3:45 p.m. entering the same classroom multiple times. Yee told police that Griffin was spotted on the surveillance video entering the classroom in October as well, the report said.
Metro police detectives responded to the CCSD Northwest Transportation Yard to search Griffin's assigned vehicle. Inside, they found multiple barcode stickers and tags belonging to school property, a MacBook Pro, two Canon camera lens covers, three Apple lightning cables, Apple keyboard, multiple charging blocks and multiple monitor connectors.
According to the report, detectives also found an Amazon Marketplace shipping receipt for a Canon EOS Rebel T6i addressed to a buyer with a note that stated, "I ship FedEx so you will get your item fast and safe." Multiple FedEx receipts and paperwork for Money Tree were located in the vehicle as well.
Detectives returned to the school to speak with Yee, who provided them with an inventory list of missing items from the classroom including cameras that went missing the previous academic year.
Afterward, a search warrant was issued for Griffin's home. Police found and seized several electronic items, a report said.
A report said Griffin arrived to the CCSD PD station where he was arrested and immediately questioned about the thefts. He admitted to stealing the Canon Rebel EOS T6i and selling it on the Offer Up app for $300 and stored the Canon EOS 80D in his work locker.
Griffin told police he stole the electronics to sell the items due to financial hardship. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of burglary.
Griffin was assigned to the operations division. He has been employed with the district since Sept. 2006.
The district said Griffin was suspended without pay as police continued to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.