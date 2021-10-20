LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man's brother and brother's girlfriend told police he was acting like a "demon" leading up to a fatal shooting that he has been charged with.
Las Vegas police arrested 32-year-old Rommell Atlas on Oct. 15 in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Aug. 4 near Maryland Parkway and Wilson Avenue. Responding officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound of the head.
One witness at the apartments where Atlas was believed to have been staying told police she observed Atlas walking through the playground area inside the Maryland Villas apartment complex, which was just east of the homicide scene. Surveillance footage supported the witness' statements, and showed Atlas jumping over the playground railing shortly after the shooting was documented on ShotSpotter, the report said.
Police also obtained a phone search warrant, through which they located the murder weapon, later matched through ballistics, the report said.
Atlas' brother and girlfriend were taken into custody on Aug. 5. According to the report, they told police Atlas had been staying with them in their apartment for one to three weeks and that his behavior was strange and "deteriorated" on Aug. 4, when the girlfriend's family had come to visit from out of town.
Atlas' brother told police that at some point during the day, he had "put several holes in the kitchen wall" and that he and his girlfriend's father had to restrain him. Atlas' brother and his girlfriend also told police that he had changed his outfit three times on the day of the homicide. Both told police that Atlas had a history of methamphetamine abuse, the report said.
Atlas has been arrested on the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. He has a bail hearing set for Oct. 26 at 8 a.m.
