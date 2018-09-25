NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A brawl between multiple students led to the deadly shooting of a Canyon Springs High School student about two weeks ago, according to an arrest report.
Sakai Kayin French, 16, was arrested in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Dalvin Brown last week, police said.
According to an arrest report, a group of teens planned to meet by the baseball fields at Canyon Springs to fight shortly after 2 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Three students began beating a fourth student when Brown tried to intervene. That's when French confronted Brown and pulled out a gun, the report said.
French fired two shots into the ground before fatally shooting Brown, according to one of the witnesses.
After the shooting, the students ran away from the scene.
One of the students involved in the fight positively identified French in a photo lineup to police.
French was then arrested and booked into the North Las Vegas Detention Center on two charges including murder with the use of a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm on school campus.
