LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man accused of having a pipe bomb in Boulder City earlier this week was driving a stolen vehicle and admitted to methamphetamine use.
According to the arrest report for 53-year-old Paul David Dabney, he and 51-year-old Bobby Banks face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle and driving without a license.
Dabney also faces one charge of possessing an explosive device.
On Nov. 14, police said the two men drove separate vehicles to a 7-Eleven gas station, as observed by a Boulder City police officer. The officer said the men were acting "suspiciously," and the officer ran the plates of one of the vehicles.
The vehicle was reported stolen that morning from Las Vegas, police said. When additional officers arrived and checked the vehicles, officers noted a pipe bomb attached to a metal file cabinet in an attached trailer.
Both men were detained and the pipe bomb was handled by the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue ARMOR team.
Dabney denied having anything to do with the bomb, but admitted to using meth earlier in the day. He told police they were out looking for scrap metal when they found the cabinet in an alley, the report said.
Records showed Dabney had an "extensive, violent multi-state" criminal history with an "overwhelming" amount of failures to appear, police said.
Both men are expected to appear in court again on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.