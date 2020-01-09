LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man facing a murder charge in connection with a body found in an east Las Vegas lot in early January knew the victim and told a friend that the death was a result of a fight that went too far, according to an arrest report.
Investigators found a body in a vacant lot near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive about 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 6 after receiving a phone tip, Las Vegas police said. A preliminary investigation indicates the victim died of blunt force trauma to the left ear and temple.
Murder suspect Andrew Klophaus, 33, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an unrelated warrant one day prior to the body's discovery, according to an arrest report. Detectives identified Klophaus as a suspect after interviewing two individuals familiar with the incident. The woman who placed the initial 9-1-1 call is believed to be Klophaus' girlfriend, Theresa Jordan, according to the report. Jordan told police about the body, but gave no details related to Klophaus' alleged involvement.
Jordan confided in a friend, identified as Sherri Washington, and told Washington that she had to get Klophaus "outta here" after he admitted to his violent fight with the victim.
In an interview with detectives, Klophaus said he had known the victim for about three months prior to the incident. The two would share narcotics together near the desert lot where the body was found, he said. Klophaus told police the last time he saw the victim was two weeks prior to his death. However, Washington said Klophaus had asked her for an alibi regarding his whereabouts at the time of the victim's death. During the interview, Klophaus said he was with Jordan at the time of the murder, acting surprised when police told him Jordan was the tipster.
Police found a blood-stained shirt and other property belonging to the suspect.
Klophaus appeared in court Thursday morning for a status check and criminal complaint filing before Judge Robert J. Walsh. Klophaus was appointed a public defender, as he was found "indigent" by the court. Klophaus' preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.
