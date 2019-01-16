LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A student told investigators he and a Basic Academy teacher kissed and spent time at her home, which lead to her arrest, police said.
Breanna Hernandez, 27, was charged with two counts of kidnapping, luring, and lewdness.
In her arrest report, the student, who was 14 to 15 years old, claimed he and Hernandez kissed, but did not have sex. Police found out after he borrowed another student's phone to send Hernandez text messages. That student turned the phone over to police.
The boy said they first kissed on Halloween and they hung out after that at her house (which constitutes the kidnapping charges), and the teacher would give him rides home, the report said.
The student also said they talked about ending their relationship. Police said the teacher also sent him photos but she was clothed.
A video posted by CCSD Police said they have been investigating her since Nov. after racy messages surfaced between Hernandez and the student. She was assigned to home.
She's been with the district since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.