LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer used police equipment to conduct records searches while on duty for friends and family, according to her arrest report, released Thursday.
Police arrested LVMPD patrol officer Rachel Sorkow Tuesday for five counts of felony misconduct, along with "capturing the image of the private area of another person," and indecent exposure, Metro police said.
The long list of crimes police said she committed while working for the department includes looking up addresses, arrest records, and license plate information on potential boyfriends or girlfriends of friends and family.
Police said she recorded seven videos of four people who were "in her control as a police officer." One video was of a man with a tear in his pants. In the video, he kicked a police car, which exposed his genitals. Sorkow used the squad car PA to tell the man to continue kicking the car while she recorded the video and distributed it to friends, the report said.
According to the report, Sorkow responded to a call of a mentally ill man wearing two dresses, with his hair in pigtails. In a video Sorkow recorded with her cell phone, she told him, "I just want to see you dougie and twerk and then we're good." He starts dancing and she tells him, "Yea! Get it again, one more time."
In other videos, Sorkow is seen feeding gummy bears to a handcuffed person, while she made plane noises, as if she was feeding a child, the report said. She also was seen talking to an overweight woman, asking if she'd consider being on "My 300 pound life."
According to police, the investigation began in Sept. 2018, when information about Sorkow came out of another case involving a person on parole.
Sorkow, 29, worked for the Community Policing Division in Metro's Northeast Area Command. She was "relieved of duty" with pay on Dec. 4, 2018 while the investigation was being conducted, police said.
