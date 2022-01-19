LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Overall hospital occupancy rates have elevated to "warning" level in Southern Nevada hospitals according to the latest report from the Nevada Hospital Association.
Southern Nevada hospitals are experiencing delays in inpatient admissions with "several hundred patients holding daily in the emergency departments as they await an open, staffed bed." Clark County's hospitals are reporting a 98% overall occupancy rate last week, the report said.
Last week, the association classified Southern Nevada hospitals at "warning" level for the percent of COVID-19 patients in ICUs. Staffing in Southern and rural Nevada facilities have been in "crisis" levels for the past two weeks.
The association said in the beginning of January that hospitals have reached out to the governor's office asking the state for help with staffing. As of Wednesday's report, there is "no current timeline for government assistance to arrive."
"Clark County hospitals have formally requested staffing assistance from the Governor's office for the first time since the inception of the pandemic. Many positions throughout southern hospitals are unstaffed daily as personnel are sick or forced to isolate themselves," the report said. "There is no current timeline for governmental assistance to arrive."
The full report is available here:
Weekly Wrap Up 2022 Week 4 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.