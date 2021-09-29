LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 4-month-old Las Vegas boy suffered fractured ribs, internal bleeding and bruising, among other injury, while his father tried to calm him, police said in court documents released this week.
Following a string of abuse, the child died, authorities said. Now, his parents are charged in his death.
He called his situation "a parent's hell," the report read. The father, 20-year-old Mykeal Rangel, rushed his child to a local fire station for care just after midnight on Sept. 10.
He told authorities the baby had stopped breathing following nonstop crying fits and attempts at feeding. The baby made a "congested sound from his throat," Rangel said, before he heard a "popping" sound and the child went limp. Firefighters attempted to render aid, and the baby was taken to Summerlin Hospital.
The mother, 20-year-old Brooke Lehman, who lives in the home with Mykeal and her mother, was working at the time of the incident. She rushed to the scene after Mykeal contacted her, but appeared "oddly calm," according to numerous fire personnel in the report.
Rangel told police that the baby, Levi, had previously been diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which caused constant stress on the baby and parents, the report read. The disease created eating trouble, sleepless nights and colic, long bouts of screaming, the parents told police.
'WHAT IS WRONG? WHY ARE YOU SCREAMING?'
During a police interview, Lehman said Rangel had expressed concern about his "mental issues" and that he wanted to hurt the baby when he cried. Rangel said he squeezed and swaddled the baby too tight on numerous occasions in an attempt to stop his cries, the report read. He shouted, "What is wrong? Why are you screaming?" to the baby.
According to medical examiners, the boy's condition showed clear signs of being "shaken to death." The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed to FOX5 that the baby died of a homicide caused by abusive head trauma on Sept. 16.
Using a doll, Rangel demonstrated for police how he handled the child. He applied pressure on the child's body and admitted to shaking the baby at times. Rangel also said Lehman once dropped the baby on his back in his bassinet while the baby cried.
Rangel is charged with first-degree murder. Lehman is charged with neglect and child endangerment. Rangel remains booked at the Clark County Detention Center. Court records show Lehman posted bond.
A preliminary hearing was set for both on Oct. 26 before Judge Karen Bennett-Haron.
(1) comment
This pos is a terrible father and a terrible human. He deserves to rot in hel
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.