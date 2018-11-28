LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A repeat offender for possession of child pornography was sentenced once more on Wednesday to more than 11 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Randall Little, 63, resided in Las Vegas. After pleading guilty in August to one count of possession of child pornography, he was sentenced to 135 months in prison.
Judge James Mahan also sentenced him to lifetime supervision following his release, as well as registering as a sex offender.
Little was caught after a cyber-tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
During a search, Little told authorities he had sexually explicit images and read "intergenerational love stories" between men and boys.
He also admitted he was the moderator of multiple online communities for sharing photos of boys. More than 600 photos and videos were found on Little's electronic devices, police said.
Little was convicted in 2001 of five counts of possession of child pornography. At the time, he was already a repeat offender, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
