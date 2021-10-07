LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-515 will close for three weeks so the Nevada Department of Transportation can perform rehabilitation work on the ramp.
The closure starts Sunday, Oct. 10 at 11 p.m.
Drivers who wish to get on the I-515 will be able to use the Casino Center Boulevard on-ramp that had been closed. It is scheduled to reopen at 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
NDOT said the configuration of traffic control barriers will prevent drivers who enter northbound I-515 from Casino Center from accessing northbound U.S. 95.
This traffic pattern is scheduled to remain in place through December.
NDOT said the closure is needed to work on the viaduct rehabilitation endeavor. The project is supposed to extend the life of the viaduct between I-15 and Eastern Avenue, portions of which were built nearly 60 years ago.
For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving. For additional information call the project hotline at 702-426-7505, or visit i515project.com. You can also sign up to receive alerts by texting 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.
