LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to Zillow, rent prices are up this year in Southern Nevada compared to 2020 by as much as 22.7%.
That is the second-highest rent hike in the nation, according to Zillow’s economic data analyst Nicole Bachaud.
“That increase averages out to about $200 a month,” she said.
Low inventory of apartments and rental houses are a reason, but so is the time of the year. Many university students are renting apartments as they are back in classes. Also, home prices have surged the past few years, forcing some people who are ready to buy to put their plans on hold.
Before the pandemic, rent increases were minimal in the Las Vegas Valley, according to Zilllow’s statistics.
Bichaud said she expects rent prices to stabilize now that rising prices for new homes has started to slow down.
(1) comment
My apt is going up almost 40% $1080 to $1435, & my apt in 2018 was $1050, this yr $1869. We r turning into California quickly. This is going 2 cause homelessness & familys will have 2 move in to run down places because cant afford what they use to just 2 years ago. I c whats happening in Ca & see us going down that same road.
