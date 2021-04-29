LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As tourist return to Las Vegas and people who live here also wanting to get out of town, the rental car market is stretched thin. That means higher prices or no cars at all.
Locals are finding an unusual place to rent a car just to get around town: U-Haul.
In addition to the large moving trucks, U-Haul provides pickup trucks and cargo vans, and lately people who live in Las Vegas have been renting them as an alternative to rental cars or rideshare.
“We typically rent cars here in Vegas quite a bit… we’ve got family that come into town so we will rent anything from an economy car just to have an extra car for them to use, or a large passenger van,” Michael Towne said.
Towne said the rental car places he normally uses are now charging twice as much as before the pandemic, some basic cars even going for hundreds of dollars a day in Las Vegas.
“I just needed a rental car for three days. I went to a couple of the different rental car sites and priced the rental cars for three days and then I thought maybe I’ll check into U-Haul and see what renting a pickup truck for three days would be and the savings was about $60 dollars a day,” Towne shared.
Nikki Iader also rented a U-Haul. Her car broke down and a friend dropped her off at a rental car location by the airport.
“I went to every one of them… they were all sold… I walked home like two hours,” Iader recalled. She thought about using Uber or Lyft while her car was being repaired, but right now rideshare is in high demand too and Iader worried about not being able to get a ride when she needed it. U-Haul was not only available, it was affordable at $20 a day, plus 59 cents a mile.
Jason Rzucidlo is an editor at FOX5 and rented a U-Haul van after he took his car into the dealership and couldn’t find any other cars to rent after calling multiple rental companies. Rzucidlo got one of the last cargo vans left at the U-Haul location his visited.
“I drove it to work… church… the grocery store…I didn’t take it on the Strip laugh,” Rzucidlo joked.
Rzucidlo said it was a fast and easy process and he would do it again. Towne also said he wouldn’t think twice about renting a U-Haul truck in the future.
“The neighbors looked at me a little funny when I parked the U-Haul in front of the house for three days, but for 60 bucks a day savings, it was worth the embarrassment of having U-Haul in front of the house,” Towne argued.
U-Haul declined FOX5’s request for an interview, but sent us a statement saying in part:
“As we are an affordable and convenient option, and our pickup truck and cargo van rentals have seen an uptick of late in numerous markets. However, we typically see an uptick with these vehicles as we approach late spring and summer… As we do not request or document reasons for our customers' rental transactions, we can't speak to this with certainty.”
