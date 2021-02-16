LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Reno man was sentenced to prison Tuesday in an assault case on the Pyramid Lake Reservation.
Wakinyan Blindman, an indigenous person, 39, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to one count of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation or suffocation within Indian Country. He has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Nevada.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on July 31, 2020, Blindman assaulted a woman on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe's Reservation, 35 miles northeast of Reno. Blindman allegedly hit the woman with a closed fist, strangled and suffocated her by shoving dirt and weeds into her mouth.
As a result of the assault, the woman suffered serious bodily injury, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Aaron C. Rouse investigated the case with assistance from the Pyramid Lake Tribal Police Department and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Penelope Brady prosecuted the case. U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks presided over the sentencing hearing.
