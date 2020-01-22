LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Reno man was sentenced to 60 days of intermittent confinement for illegally trafficking parts from endangered African lions and leopards, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office.
Robert Barkman, 51, will serve the 60 days during a one year term of probation. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count information charging him with wildlife trafficking in violation of the Endangered Species Act.
Barkman will also be required to perform 100 hours of community service for a wildlife conservation organization. He is banned from working for any organization that handles endangered animals.
Between March 24, 2016 and April 2 of the same year, Barkman admitted to shipping and selling a lion skull and leopard claw for $1,400. He further admitted to another sale of $6,000.
The buyer, Arongkron Malasukum, was sentenced in August 2018. He said he exported to Thailand about 68 packages containing skulls, claws, and parts from endangered and protected species, with a total fair market value in excess of $150,000, the release stated.
“This investigation involved the international trafficking of the skulls, teeth, and claws from protected African lions and tigers and depicts just how appalling and widespread wildlife trafficking can be,” said Edward Grace, Assistant Director of the Office of Law Enforcement for the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in a prepared statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.