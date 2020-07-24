LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- During the coronavirus pandemic, five participants from the Nevada 4-H Youth Development Program have been preparing a burro and four wild horses for human handling.
Two of the wild horses will be up for adoption at the Wild Horse & Burro Event and Adoption auction to take place on August 1 at 9 a.m. at the University of Nevada Reno’s Equestrian Center. The youth will be evaluated on ground handling, animal health and presentations of the horses.
“They trust 4-H and trust Extension, and they know they will be able to work with youth already familiar with horses to foster and provide training to prepare these horses to be companions at new forever homes,” Sara Chvilicek, 4-H program coordinator, said. “They want to find a way to rehome wild horses because the horses are healthy animals, and they want to give these animals a chance.”
The adoption bidding begins at 11 a.m. Bids begin at $150.
- Information on how to adopt is available online at: https://go.usa.gov/xf8KV
- The adoption application is located online at: https://go.usa.gov/xf8Kd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.