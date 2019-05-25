RENO (FOX5) -- A Reno doctor along with seven others was indicted Friday for conspiring to distribute opioid drugs, the U.S. Attorney and FBI's Las Vegas Division announced in a statement.
Four Reno residents and three Californians face charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Oxycodone. The indicted individuals are:
- Myron Motley, 55, of Richmond, California
- Eric Math, M.D., 50, of Reno
- Michael Kwoka, 56, of Fair Oaks, California
- Michael Slater, 42, of Reno
- Joseph Jeannette, 51, of Reno
- Ivy Elliott, 35, of Reno
- Alesia Sampson, 56, of Grass Valley, California
Motley and Elliott were also charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Motley was also charged with four counts of distribution of Oxycodone and one count of distribution of Hydrocodone
Math and Slater each were charged with one count of distribution of Oxycodone and one count of distribution of Hydrocodone. Kwoka and Elliot were also charged with one count of distribution of Oxycodone.
In a separate indictment, Motley and Randy Raihall, 58, of Reno were each charged with one count of distribution of Oxycodone.
According to allegations in the indictment, the defendants conspired to possess and distribute Oxycodone and Hydrocodone from Jan. 2018 to May 2019. Dr. Math would issue prescriptions for the drugs "without a medical purpose and not in the usual course of professional practice," the release said.
The mandatory minimum is 10 years in prison and the maximum penalty is 20 years in prison and a $10,000,000 fine, the release said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oxycodone and Hydrocodone are among the most common drugs involved in prescription opioid overdose deaths, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.